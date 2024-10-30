Highline Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

