Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

