Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.62 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

