Highview Capital Management LLC DE Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

