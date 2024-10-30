Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $397.51 and last traded at $396.24. Approximately 373,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,347,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $390.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

