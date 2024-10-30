Honeywell International (HON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON):

10/28/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/28/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $213.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $223.00.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Honeywell International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

10/10/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

10/7/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Honeywell International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.05. 3,410,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.18 and a one year high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

