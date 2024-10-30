Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,830 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth $176,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 511.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 45.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of MannKind to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 1.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In related news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,466.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,719.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,095 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

