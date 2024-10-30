Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pentair by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,489,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,433 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 159,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

