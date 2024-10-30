Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HURN opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,129.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $114,078.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,481.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

