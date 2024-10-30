i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares GBX 0.26 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

i3 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of I3E opened at GBX 12.82 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.09. The stock has a market cap of £153.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. i3 Energy has a one year low of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

