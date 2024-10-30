IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to Hold by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

IAC Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.36 on Monday. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

