Immutable X (IMX) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $785.93 million and $41.46 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

