Ingenta (LON:ING) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.88 ($1.10), with a volume of 14001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.13 ($1.05).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.56. The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

