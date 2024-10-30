Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
HAPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
