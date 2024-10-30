Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (HAPR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:HAPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

HAPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06.

Get Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF — April (HAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April HAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.