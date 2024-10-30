Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (HJUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July
- Stock Average Calculator
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.