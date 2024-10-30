Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (HJUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.

