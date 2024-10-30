Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1201 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HOCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 1,283 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

