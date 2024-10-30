Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 463,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,709. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

