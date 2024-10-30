Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 8,826 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $250,040.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,929.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Shares of SYM stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,803. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
