Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 8,826 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $250,040.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,929.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,803. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.