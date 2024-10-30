Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 633,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 266,314 shares.The stock last traded at $79.00 and had previously closed at $77.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insperity Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.4% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

