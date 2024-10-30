Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Announces Earnings Results

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.26) EPS.

Inspirato Price Performance

ISPO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In other news, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc bought 1,335,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,979.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inspirato news, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,979.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at $535,444. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

