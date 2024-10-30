Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 186 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $273.26. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $515.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
