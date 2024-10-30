Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ IMTE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Integrated Media Technology has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.57.
