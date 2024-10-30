International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

