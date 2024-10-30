Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.71. 81,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,960. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.17 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.22 and its 200 day moving average is $444.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $25,857,344. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

