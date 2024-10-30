Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,046,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 187,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.