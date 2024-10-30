Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 61,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

