Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.13

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Price Performance

IGET stock opened at GBX 301.33 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.42. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 266 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.07).

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

In other Invesco Global Equity Income Trust news, insider Sue Inglis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £75,500 ($97,912.07).

