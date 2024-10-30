Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,330,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $424.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

