Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 217,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 89,962 shares.The stock last traded at $44.01 and had previously closed at $43.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $819.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $399,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

