IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.03 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). IQE shares last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,087,446 shares changing hands.

IQE Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

