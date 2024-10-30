iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 5167142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

