iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.92 and its 200 day moving average is $548.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $414.04 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

