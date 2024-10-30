iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,141. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

