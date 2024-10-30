iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.55. 10,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 3,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 25.54% of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028.

