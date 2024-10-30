iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $113.28, with a volume of 91557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

