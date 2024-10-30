iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.00 and last traded at $206.51, with a volume of 403136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.74.

The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

