iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 83435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

