iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 83435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
