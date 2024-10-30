iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 184284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

