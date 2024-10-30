ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. 101,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,303. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.