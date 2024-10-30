Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 70 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a PE ratio of 244.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.07 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

