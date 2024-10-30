Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $220,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $685,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock worth $3,488,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

