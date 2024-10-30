Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.88. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

