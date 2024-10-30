JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 222,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

JATT Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.