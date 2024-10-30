Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $271,892.30 and $21,105.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,974.77 or 1.00108963 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006910 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009996 USD and is down -33.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

