JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 20,615,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,516,253. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

