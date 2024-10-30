Joby Aviation (JOBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Joby Aviation to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.