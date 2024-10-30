Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
KCLI opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.
About Kansas City Life Insurance
