Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

KCLI opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

