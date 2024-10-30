Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Kava has a market capitalization of $378.11 million and $15.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

