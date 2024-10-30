Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market capitalization of $433.39 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,746.36 or 0.03819497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 229,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 229,991.24235764. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,707.23243456 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,459,745.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

