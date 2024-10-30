Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 26,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,018. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

